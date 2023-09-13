Researchers Develop New Magnets That Could Bring Quantum Computing Out of the Freezer

Quantum computing is a rapidly developing field with the potential to revolutionize many industries. However, one of the major challenges facing quantum computing is the need to operate at extremely low temperatures. This is because quantum bits, or qubits, are very sensitive to noise and interference, and even a small amount of heat can cause them to decohere.

A new study published in the journal Nature Materials by researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) may have taken a major step towards de-freezing quantum computing. The researchers developed a new method of making magnets that are highly magnetic even at room temperature. These magnets could be used to create qubits that are much more stable and could operate at higher temperatures.

The researchers’ method involves using a process called “spin coating” to deposit a thin layer of a special material called bismuth ferrite onto a substrate. Bismuth ferrite is a naturally magnetic material, but it becomes even more magnetic when it is deposited in a thin layer. The researchers found that this thin-film bismuth ferrite is 100 times more magnetic than iron, and it can maintain its magnetic properties even at room temperature.

The researchers believe that their new magnets could be used to create qubits that are much more stable and could operate at higher temperatures. This would be a major breakthrough for quantum computing, as it would make it much easier and cheaper to build and operate quantum computers.

The development of new magnets that can operate at room temperature is a major step forward for quantum computing. This could make it possible to build and operate quantum computers that are more powerful and easier to use than ever before. The potential applications of quantum computing are vast, and this development could lead to new breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, drug discovery, and materials science.

