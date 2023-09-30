Pixel Watch 2 Leak Reveals Fitbit-Inspired Features

In a recent revelation, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 has been spotted with features reminiscent of Fitbit, particularly the stress reading body responses feature from the Sense 2. This leak comes just ahead of Google’s Pixel launch event, further intensifying the anticipation.

Key Highlights:

New Fitbit features incorporated into the upcoming Pixel Watch 2.

Introduction of the Fitbit Sense 2’s body responses feature in Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 might be equipped with an Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensor.

A revamped interface for the body responses screen on the new Pixel Watch 2.

Workout screens on the Pixel Watch 2 are also expected to undergo a redesign.

The Pixel Watch 2’s leak showcases its support for the Fitbit Sense 2’s body responses feature, designed to gauge when an individual is feeling stressed. While the existing Pixel Watch lacks the Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensor essential for this feature, indications suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with it. EDA sensors function by measuring minuscule sweat amounts on the skin to ascertain stress levels, also taking into account factors like heart rate variability and skin temperature.

Interestingly, the body responses screen on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 is set to have a distinct interface compared to the Fitbit Sense 2 watch. The new interface on the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to feature emoji face icons, indicating the times when the wearer feels happy or stressed. Additionally, the workout screens on the Pixel Watch 2 are also anticipated to have a fresh look, providing wearers with clear insights into whether they are achieving their heart rate targets during workouts.

Google had previously teased the audience with a video on the new Pixel Watch 2. However, its existence was inadvertently disclosed, along with the Pixel 8 Pro, last month. There are speculations that Google might even offer the new watch as a complimentary accessory for those purchasing the phone. Tech enthusiasts won’t have to wait much longer to get a comprehensive look at the Pixel Watch 2’s features, as the “Made by Google” event is scheduled for October 4th.

Conclusion:

The integration of Fitbit features into the Pixel Watch 2 underscores Google’s commitment to enhancing user experience and well-being. With the inclusion of the EDA sensor and a revamped interface, the Pixel Watch 2 is poised to set new standards in wearable technology. As the “Made by Google” event draws near, the tech world waits with bated breath for the official unveiling of this innovative gadget.