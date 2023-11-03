HTC Sends VR Headsets to Space to Support Astronaut Mental Health

HTC is sending its Vive Focus 3 VR headsets to the International Space Station (ISS) to help support the mental health of astronauts. The headsets will be used by astronauts to access VR therapy programs designed to reduce stress, anxiety, and homesickness.

Key Highlights:

This is the first time that VR headsets will be used for mental health purposes in space. The headsets have been specially configured to be compatible with the microgravity conditions of space.

The VR therapy programs that will be available to astronauts include:

Relaxation and mindfulness exercises: These exercises can help astronauts to reduce stress and anxiety, and improve their sleep quality.

Cognitive training exercises: These exercises can help astronauts to improve their memory, focus, and problem-solving skills.

Social interaction experiences: These experiences can help astronauts to stay connected with their loved ones on Earth and reduce feelings of isolation.

The VR therapy programs will be accessible to astronauts through the XRHealth virtual reality platform. XRHealth is a leading provider of VR therapy programs for a variety of mental health conditions.

HTC is working with Nord-Space Aps, a Danish engineering firm, and XRHealth to send the VR headsets to the ISS. The headsets are scheduled to arrive at the ISS on November 7, 2023.

Why is this important?

Astronauts face a number of challenges that can impact their mental health, including:

Isolation from loved ones

Confinement to a small space

Exposure to dangerous conditions

Long periods of time away from Earth

VR therapy has been shown to be effective in treating a variety of mental health conditions, including stress, anxiety, and depression. By providing astronauts with VR therapy, HTC is helping to address a critical need in the space program.

Implications:

The use of VR therapy to support the mental health of astronauts could have a number of implications for the future of space exploration. For example, VR therapy could be used to help astronauts prepare for the psychological challenges of long-duration space missions, such as missions to Mars. Additionally, VR therapy could be used to help astronauts recover from the psychological effects of space missions.

HTC’s decision to send VR headsets to the ISS is a significant step forward for the use of VR therapy in space. By providing astronauts with VR therapy, HTC is helping to address a critical need in the space program and paving the way for the future of space exploration.