Top 5 Criteria to Select Reliable File Recovery Software

Is there any software to recover deleted files?

Of course, there is. After the irreversible removal, those without regular backups may feel compelled to turn to dedicated third-party tools for aid.

Undoubtedly, powerful file recovery software becomes a savior, sparing users from necessary backups and facilitating the retrieval of deleted files from hard drives with clicks.

How do I choose a data recovery software?

Numerous options abound in deleted file recovery software, yet only a handful prove genuinely effective. When navigating the selection process for one of the best free file recovery software, five criteria that come into play to guide your decision-making.

Capability: A solid data rescue app needs to handle different data loss scenarios and file types for efficient recovery. Some tools in the selection don’t do well in supporting all types of recoverable data, which impacts their overall ranking.

Usability: The user-friendliness of file recovery software is crucial, with simplicity being key. An intuitive GUI (graphical user interface) is a prominent indicator, as tools lacking an easy-to-use interface can create unnecessary hurdles for users and receive a lower ranking.

Compatibility: A file rescue utility needs to work on many types of operating systems, reaching more users. Even if it is for just one system, it is better if it covers a wide range of that system’s versions.

Speed: Efficiency becomes paramount for hard drive data recovery and faster-scanning apps are preferred by users.

Price: Price plays a crucial role in tools, with some offering both free and paid versions to meet diverse needs. It influences user preferences, making cost-effective apps stand out as a significant factor in decision-making.

Recover deleted/lost files from hard drives via file recovery software

Based on our assessment, MyRecover is one of the best Windows recovery tools in the market. This utility is good at recovering deleted/lost files from internal/external HDDs, SSDs, USBs, memory cards, and other local drives.

There are other features of MyRecover:

Recover data caused by deletion, disk formatting, virus attacks, or system crashes.

Recover 200+ types of data: images (JPG/PNG/BMP, etc.), audio (MP3/WAV/ARM, etc.), videos (MP4/MOV/AVI, etc.), texts (MS Office files/WPS files, etc.), compressed files (RAR/ZIP, etc.), emails, websites, etc.

During scanning, users can filter/preview their targeted files according to filename, file format, saved path, storage size, deleted date, etc.

Support Windows 11/10/8/7/Server and NTFS/exFAT/FAT32/ReFS file systems.

Recover 30MB of data for free with unlimited times.

Don’t hesitate to download this powerful deleted file recovery software to recover data!

Step 1. After installing and launching MyRecover, select the local drive that saves your missing files before data loss > click Start Scan.

Step 2. After clicking Start Scan, MyRecover automatically runs Quick Scan and Deep Scan to detect all the retrievable files on your chosen drive.

During the scanning process, you can filter and preview your needed files according to Filename, Document Type, Path, Size, Date, etc.

For example:

Name: Enter the relevant filename of your needed files to quickly locate them.

Date modified: Set the date (today, yesterday, last 7/30 days, etc.)

Size: Set the file size (<128KB, 128KB~1MB, 1MB~512MB, etc.)

Step 3. Under the Deleted Files/Recycle Bin/Other Missing Files folder, locate the missing files you want to retrieve > click Recover x files.

Please upgrade MyRecover to the Pro/Tech edition if you want to recover more deleted or missing files.

Wrapping up

“Can files be recovered after permanently deleted? Is there a software that recovers permanently deleted files?” If you’re seeking leading file recovery software, perhaps this passage can give you a hand. You can refer to the above criteria to select a reliable tool. All in all, MyRecover is a pretty good choice for non-tech users.

If you’re unwilling to suffer data loss, you’re supposed to make regular backups via AOMEI Backupper Standard. This free Windows backup software can back up files, folders, partitions, disks, or systems as you prefer.