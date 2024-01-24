Apple’s New iOS 17.3 Unveils Enhanced Anti-Theft Feature for iPhone Security

Apple recently launched its iOS 17.3 update, introducing a significant new feature aimed at strengthening the security of iPhones against theft. This new feature, known as ‘Stolen Device Protection,’ is designed to enhance the security of iPhones by making them less attractive targets for thieves.

Key Highlights:

The ‘Stolen Device Protection‘ feature is available with the iOS 17.3 update.

It requires biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) for sensitive actions when the phone is in an unfamiliar location.

A ‘Security Delay’ imposes a one-hour delay before changing critical settings in unfamiliar locations.

The feature is compatible with iPhone XS and later models, as well as various iPad models.

Users can activate this feature from the ‘Face ID & Passcode’ section in the Settings menu.

Other Updates in iOS 17.3: Alongside the ‘Stolen Device Protection,’ iOS 17.3 brings other enhancements like collaborative playlists in Apple Music, AirPlay hotel support, optimized crash detection, and new wallpapers.

Steps to Activate Stolen Device Protection

Ensure two-factor authentication is enabled for your Apple ID. Set up a device passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID. Enable ‘Find My’ and ‘Significant Locations’ under Location Services. Go to Settings, tap ‘Face ID & Passcode’, enter your device passcode. Turn on ‘Stolen Device Protection’.

