McLaren 765LT Speeds into Fortnite: A Thrilling Collaboration

Epic Games has once again elevated the Fortnite experience with a thrilling new addition: the McLaren 765LT Bundle. This latest collaboration brings the high-octane excitement of one of the world’s most renowned supercars into the popular battle royale and Rocket Racing game modes.

Key Highlights:

The McLaren 765LT Bundle is available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Priced at 2,800 V-Bucks, the bundle includes the McLaren 765LT Car Body with 13 paint colors, McLaren 765LT Wheels, Stripes Decal, Techy Decal, Lightning Decal, Geofade Decal, and Tigerclaw Decal.

Players who already own the McLaren 765LT in Rocket League can get it for free in Fortnite.

The addition of the McLaren 765LT follows the introduction of car skins in Fortnite, enhancing the game’s vehicle racing experience.

Unlocking the McLaren 765LT in Fortnite

To drive the McLaren 765LT in Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Rocket Racing modes, players must acquire the McLaren 765LT bundle from the Item Shop. This bundle not only unlocks the car in Fortnite but also in Rocket League for those who purchase it here first. Despite its striking appearance, the McLaren 765LT offers no gameplay advantages, ensuring a balanced and fair competition among players.

The Bundle’s Contents

The McLaren 765LT bundle stands out with a variety of cosmetic enhancements that players can utilize to customize their ride. With 13 different paint colors for both the car body and wheels, along with unique decals like Stripes, Techy, Lightning, Geofade, and Tigerclaw, players can personalize their McLaren 765LT to reflect their style.

Summary

The introduction of the McLaren 765LT into Fortnite marks another landmark collaboration, bringing the thrill of high-speed racing and the prestige of the McLaren brand into the game. This bundle offers players the unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence in two of Epic Games’ most popular titles, Fortnite and Rocket League. Whether speeding across the island in Battle Royale or dominating the racetrack in Rocket Racing, the McLaren 765LT is a testament to Fortnite’s ongoing evolution and its commitment to offering fresh and exciting content.