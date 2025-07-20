The Guardian of Enterprise Data Security: AOMEI Cyber Backup Centralized Backup Solution

Hardware failure, human error, and ransomware can pose a threat to data. Backup is very important, but the traditional manual backup method is inefficient and prone to omissions. Having a professional centralized backup solution can provide an efficient and reliable data protection mechanism for enterprises.

Why Centralized Backup Matters More Than Ever

Eliminate Backup Silos

Manage backups for Windows/Linux servers, VMware/Hyper-V VMs, and endpoints in a single console. No more juggling tools or missing critical backups.

Prevent Costly Data Loss

Schedule full, differential, or incremental backups to minimize storage use while ensuring recovery points. Protect against ransomware with immutable backups stored in isolated locations.

Reduce IT Workloads by 70%

Automated policies replace tedious manual backups. Get real-time alerts and reports to ensure compliance.

Intelligent Backup Technology Ensures Data Security

AOMEI Cyber Backup is a popular centralized backup solution for businesses and enterprises of all sizes, which is a free backup tool and enables users to centrally backup all different business workloads to local drive, external disk, network share, NAS drives, etc.

User-friendly Software: Features a user-friendly interface and provides a seamless backup process.

Cross-Platform Support: It can back up SQL, VMware ESXi (free version included), and more.

Scheduled Backup: It can customize your backup schedule to automatically run backup tasks daily, weekly, or monthly.

Hot Backup: You can backup any open files and running programs without termination, and the client computer will not be interrupted.

VM Instant Restore: You can quickly restore a failed VM from backup with minimal downtime.

Point-in-time Recovery: Keep multiple backup versions (support full backup, incremental backup, differential backup), so administrators can restore machines to various previous states.

How to Centrally Backup all Servers and Machines

Install AOMEI Cyber Backup and gain control over clients

Step 1. Firstly, install the AOMEI Cyber Backup agent on all devices that need to be backed up. On the AOMEI Cyber Backup interface, choose Source Device > Agents.

Step 2. To bind devices, access Source Device > Windows, or click + Add Windows Device to add your device by entering both Device Information and User Information.

Create automatic centralized backups

Step 1. Go to the Backup Task tab, click + Create New Task, and you can choose VMware ESXi Backup, Hyper-V Backup, Microsoft SQL Backup, Disk Backup, Partition Backup, and System Backup. Here, take Disk Backup for example.

Step 2. You can give the new task a name to distinguish it from other tasks, then click Device Name to select all the controlled computers you want to backup.

Step 3. You can choose to Select backup content and then add disks manually.

Step 4. Click Target. Add and choose storage to save your backup files and press the OK button.

Step 5. Go to Schedule to set up a schedule for all computers, or different schedules for different computers. Options include Once, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly. You can also choose full backup, incremental, or differential backup.

Step 6. Click Start Backup, then you can Add the schedule and start backup now or add the schedule only to perform the centralized backup immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is AOMEI Cyber Backup free?

A1: Yes, AOMEI Cyber Backup offers free and upgraded versions. While the free version covers most of the VM backup needs, you can also upgrade to enjoy more features, like batch VM backup, backup cleanup, and restore to new location.

Q2: Can AOMEI Cyber Backup recover a VM to another host?

A2: Yes, VMs under Hyper-V host A can be recovered under Hyper-V host B. However, VMs under Hyper-V hosts cannot be recovered under ESXi hosts, which are different platforms and do not support cross-platform recovery operations.

Q3: AOMEI Cyber Backup can backup VMs to which destinations, and what is the backup file format?

A3: Destinations: local disks (local disks on the computer where AOMEI Cyber Backup is installed), NAS, and shared. Backup file format: Hyper-V is the disk format that comes with the VM, vhdx, etc., and ESXi’s backup file is the image format with the .aci suffix.

Conclusion

AOMEI Cyber Backup provides organizations with reliable data security through its centralized and intelligent backup architecture. Whether it’s addressing day-to-day operational challenges or guarding against catastrophic data loss, it delivers professional-grade protection.