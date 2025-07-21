Microsoft Focuses on Fixing Slow Performance in Windows 11

Microsoft is finally giving some much-needed attention to a common frustration among Windows 11 users: sluggish performance. Specifically, the company has acknowledged ongoing complaints about how slow certain parts of the system feel—most notably, the File Explorer and is now actively rolling out improvements in test builds.

Key Takeaways

Microsoft is working to improve the performance of Windows 11, which many users have described as slow.

The main area of focus for improvement is the File Explorer, including how it loads files and calculates folder contents.

Changes aimed at speeding up the system are currently being tested in Windows 11 Insider Preview builds.

User feedback from online forums and Microsoft’s own Feedback Hub platform has been a key driver for these actions.

These performance issues aren’t exactly new. Since Windows 11’s launch in 2021, users have praised its modern look and feel, but many have also noted that it often seems less responsive than Windows 10. Whether it’s opening the File Explorer, right-clicking files to access the context menu, or just booting up the system, some basic tasks can feel slower than they should.

A major part of the problem appears to be tied to how Windows 11 handles its user interface. The operating system leans heavily on newer frameworks like the Windows UI Library (WinUI) and XAML, which were designed to make things look sleeker and more fluid. But that modern polish sometimes comes at the cost of speed, at least compared to the older, more mature architecture in Windows 10.

What’s changed recently is that Microsoft is beginning to act more decisively. Engineers are testing performance tweaks within the Windows 11 Insider Preview builds, which are essentially beta versions of the operating system available to early adopters and testers. One specific area they’re focusing on is the File Explorer, which has long been one of the biggest pain points.

In these test builds, developers have made under-the-hood changes aimed at speeding up how the File Explorer calculates folder sizes and counts files, an action that could previously cause the app to hang or feel unresponsive. These optimizations may seem minor, but they add up in day-to-day use.

It’s also worth noting that much of this work is happening because users have been loud and clear about the problems. Whether it’s feedback submitted directly through Microsoft’s Feedback Hub or widespread complaints shared on forums like Reddit, user experiences are helping shape the development roadmap.

So, while the fixes aren’t live for everyone just yet, there’s clear momentum. Microsoft’s goal is to ship these enhancements in a future major update, which should, hopefully, make Windows 11 feel a bit snappier and more pleasant to use, something many users, especially those juggling work, school, or entertainment on their PCs, will no doubt welcome.

For now, those enrolled in the Insider Program get the first look. But the broader user base won’t have to wait forever. If all goes well in testing, these improvements could be part of the next wave of updates coming to all Windows 11 machines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Why is my Windows 11 PC so slow?

A1: Slowness in Windows 11 can be caused by several factors, including the new visual components that require more resources, background applications, or using the OS on older hardware. Microsoft is working on software-side optimizations to address these issues.

Q2: How is Microsoft fixing the slow File Explorer?

A2: Microsoft is optimizing the underlying code of the File Explorer. Recent test versions show improvements in how quickly it loads files and calculates folder contents, which are common pain points for users.

Q3: When will these performance fixes be available to everyone?

A3: The fixes are first tested by users in the Windows Insider Program. After successful testing, they are typically rolled out to the public in a future major feature update or a monthly cumulative update.

Q4: Is Windows 10 faster than Windows 11?

A4: Performance can differ based on the computer’s hardware. Some users, especially those with older PCs, report that Windows 10 feels faster. Microsoft’s goal with the new updates is to make Windows 11 as fast or faster than Windows 10 on all supported devices.

Q5: What can I do right now to make Windows 11 faster?

A5: You can try a few things to improve performance. Regularly check for and install Windows updates, update your device drivers, disable unnecessary applications from starting up with your PC, and use the Disk Cleanup tool to remove temporary files.