Apple Prepares to Launch Its First Foldable iPhone

Apple is actively developing its first foldable iPhone, with a potential launch window set for late 2026 or early 2027. According to reports from sources like The Information and analysts tracking Apple’s supply chain, the project has been in progress for several years. The California-based technology company is exploring at least two different device types. This development signals Apple’s intention to enter the foldable smartphone market, a segment currently led by companies like Samsung.

Development and Design Prototypes

For years, Apple has been filing patents related to foldable technology, covering everything from hinge mechanisms to flexible screen construction. Current information suggests that development has advanced to the prototype stage. Two main designs are reportedly under consideration. One is a “clamshell” design, similar in concept to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which folds vertically into a compact square. The second is a larger, book-style foldable that opens horizontally to reveal a screen size comparable to an iPad Mini.

Apple’s primary engineering challenge is to perfect the folding mechanism and the display. The company aims to create a screen that folds perfectly flat without a noticeable crease, a common point of criticism for existing foldable phones. Durability is another major focus. Apple wants to ensure the device can withstand hundreds of thousands of folds without display failure or hinge problems. Reports indicate that the project was briefly paused in 2020 to address these screen-related issues but has since resumed with a clear focus on creating a very thin and light product.

Market Position and Expectations

While competitors like Samsung, Google, and Motorola have already released multiple generations of foldable devices, Apple has taken a more measured approach. The company often prefers to enter a product category later, once the technology is more mature and it can offer a refined user experience. The introduction of an iPhone that folds would be a major step for Apple, potentially encouraging wider consumer adoption of the form factor.

Public discussions on platforms like Reddit and various tech forums show high consumer interest. Potential buyers are looking for a reliable hinge, a crease-less display, and strong battery life. They also expect Apple to create an optimized version of its operating system, iOS, that takes full advantage of the larger, flexible screen for multitasking and new applications. Apple’s track record of integrating hardware and software suggests that its foldable offering will aim to set a new standard for usability in this category. The price of the device is expected to be at a premium, likely positioning it at the very top of the iPhone lineup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will the foldable iPhone be released?

Answer: Reports suggest a possible release date in late 2026 or 2027, but this is subject to change based on development progress.

Question: What will the foldable iPhone be called?

Answer: Apple has not announced an official name. Names like “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Flip” are purely speculation by the public and media.

Question: Will the foldable iPhone have a crease on the screen?

Answer: Apple’s goal is to minimize or completely eliminate the screen crease, which is a key engineering challenge the company is trying to solve before launch.

Question: What are the two types of foldable iPhones Apple is testing?

Answer: Apple is reportedly testing two main designs: a clamshell or “flip” phone that folds vertically, and a larger device that folds horizontally like a book.