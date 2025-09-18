Apple Releases First Firmware Update for AirPods Pro 3

Apple has launched the first firmware update for the new AirPods Pro 3, version 8B5045a. Learn what this update includes and how to check your current version.

Apple has rolled out the first firmware update for its recently released AirPods Pro 3. The new software, identified by build number 8B5045a, is being delivered automatically to the earbuds. As expected with an initial update, the focus here is on ironing out early bugs and making the device run more smoothly, especially after some users flagged small issues in the first few weeks since launch.

Key Takeaways

AirPods Pro 3 now have a new firmware update, version 8B5045a.

The update is designed to fix bugs and improve connection stability.

Installation happens automatically; there’s no manual trigger.

You can check your firmware version through Bluetooth settings on your iPhone.

Apple has a habit of keeping AirPods firmware notes vague, and this release is no exception. There’s no official changelog with specifics. Even so, user feedback from social media and tech forums suggests the update smooths out problems like random audio cutouts on certain Macs and some inconsistencies with Adaptive Audio.

The AirPods Pro 3, which arrived in early September 2025, represent Apple’s most advanced earbuds to date. They come powered by the new H3 chip and boast improved sound quality. But as with nearly all fresh hardware, a few fine-tuning updates are typical in the weeks after release. This one seems to be part of that early adjustment cycle.

You don’t need to take any steps to get the update. It installs on its own when the AirPods Pro 3 are in their case, charging, and within range of a connected iPhone, iPad, or Mac that has internet access. It all happens quietly in the background, without any notification to mark the change.

That said, if you’re curious to confirm your earbuds are running the latest firmware, there’s a way to check.

How to Check Your AirPods Firmware

Connect your AirPods Pro 3 to your iPhone or iPad. Open the Settings app. Tap on Bluetooth. Find your AirPods Pro 3 in the list and tap the small “i” icon next to the name. Scroll down to the About section to see the Version number.

If it shows 8B5045a, you’re on the latest update. If not, the usual fix is simple: place the AirPods in the case, connect the case to a charger, and keep your iPhone nearby. The update should install in the background fairly soon after.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is new in the AirPods Pro 3 firmware update 8B5045a?

A1: Apple does not publish release notes for AirPods updates. The update is understood to contain bug fixes and performance improvements, particularly for connection stability. It does not introduce new features.

Q2: How can I update my AirPods Pro 3 firmware manually?

A2: There is no way to manually start a firmware update for AirPods. The update process is automatic and happens when the AirPods are in their charging case, connected to power, and near their paired iPhone or iPad.

Q3: Is it necessary to install this firmware update?

A3: Yes, it is recommended to have the latest firmware. These updates help your AirPods Pro 3 work better by fixing problems and improving their stability with your other Apple devices.

Q4: My AirPods Pro 3 are not updating. What should I do?

A4: Make sure your AirPods are connected to your iPhone, both earbuds are in the case, and the case is charging. Keep the iPhone near the case with a stable Wi-Fi connection. The update can take some time to start, so patience is key.