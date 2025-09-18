Apple Admits New iPhone Cameras Have a Rare Glitch, Promises Fix is Coming

Apple confirms a rare camera glitch causing unusual lens flare in the new iPhone 17 series. A software update to fix the issue is on its way for all users.

Apple has officially acknowledged a camera glitch affecting some users of its newly launched iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models. The issue, which leads to unexpected lens flare and strange reflections in photos, has been circulating on social media since the phones hit stores last week. The company has since confirmed it’s a software-related problem and promised that a fix will be released in an upcoming iOS update.

Key Takeaways

Problem Identified: Some iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cameras are producing unusual ghost-like reflections and lens flare, particularly in photos taken at night with bright light sources.

Some iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cameras are producing unusual ghost-like reflections and lens flare, particularly in photos taken at night with bright light sources. Cause: Apple says the glitch isn’t tied to the hardware but is instead a bug in its image processing software.

Apple says the glitch isn’t tied to the hardware but is instead a bug in its image processing software. Solution: A software fix is already being tested and will roll out soon in a future iOS update.

A software fix is already being tested and will roll out soon in a future iOS update. User Impact: The issue affects only a small number of users and tends to appear under very specific lighting conditions.

The Camera Glitch Explained

Not long after the iPhone 17 lineup went on sale, some early buyers started posting examples on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, pointing out strange artifacts in their photos. Most of these images were taken in low-light settings and showed faint duplicates of bright objects, like neon signs or streetlights, showing up somewhere else in the frame.

This isn’t quite the same as the usual lens flare photographers often deal with. Many users noted the reflections looked sharper and more distracting compared to what they’d seen on earlier iPhones. To give an idea, a photo of a brightly lit storefront at night might unexpectedly show a faint, mirrored version of the sign floating up in the sky portion of the picture.

The cause, Apple explained, lies in the phone’s computational photography system. These algorithms are designed to merge multiple exposures and refine details, which normally boosts image quality. But in this case, the software is mishandling certain reflections, leading to that “ghosting” effect instead of the cleaner photo users expect.

Apple’s Response and Upcoming Fix

In a statement to tech outlets, an Apple spokesperson addressed the issue directly: “We are aware of reports that some photos taken with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may show unexpected reflections. This is caused by a software bug in image processing and is not a hardware defect. A fix has been identified and will be included in an upcoming software update.”

Apple didn’t give an exact release date for the fix, though it’s usually the case that such point updates, like iOS 19.0.1, follow within a couple of weeks of a major product launch. Until then, users dealing with the glitch are left to either wait for the patch or try small adjustments, like slightly changing the angle of their shots, which seems to reduce the effect in some cases.

It’s worth pointing out this isn’t the first time a new iPhone camera has had a hiccup right out of the gate. Over the years, early bugs in image processing or camera app performance have popped up, only to be quickly resolved through software updates. That history has, for many users, offered reassurance that these kinds of issues are more of a temporary annoyance than a long-term problem.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the iPhone 17 camera glitch?

A. It is a software bug that causes unusual lens flare and ghost-like reflections to appear in photos, especially those taken in low-light conditions with strong light sources.

Q. Which iPhone models are affected?

A. The issue has been reported by users of the new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models.

Q. Is this a hardware or software problem?

A. Apple has confirmed that it is a software problem related to its image processing algorithms, not a fault with the camera lens or sensor.

Q. How can I fix the iPhone camera glitch?

A. Currently, there is no permanent fix. Users must wait for Apple to release a software update. In the meantime, adjusting your shooting angle may help minimize the effect.

Q. When will Apple release the fix?

A. Apple has not announced an exact date but has promised the fix will arrive in an “upcoming software update,” which is expected to be released very soon.

Q. Is my iPhone’s camera broken?

A. No, your iPhone’s camera hardware is not broken. The issue is entirely software-based and will be corrected with an update from Apple.