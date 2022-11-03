BudBlockz can build a platform like Binance and Crypto.com

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges provide the ability to swap tokens easily and quickly. Binance provides an option for both centralized and decentralized exchanges through its platform. Crypto.com is another popular cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to trade tokens easily. BudBlockz is a newly launched platform that will be powered by the $BLUNT Token. BudBlockz will include support for a decentralized exchange known as BudSwap that will allow users to access liquidity mining and swap tokens at the click of a button. Here’s a brief overview of these three platforms and how they compare with each other.

Access DeFi with BudSwap and trade tokens easily

BudBlockz is launching a new cannabis marketplace for its users. The $BLUNT Token is available on presale currently and you can buy it here.

The cannabis industry is a huge opportunity and BudBlockz enjoys an early mover advantage. It will enable the purchase of cannabis products through a peer-to-peer decentralized marketplace powered by blockchain technology. $BLIUNT will be used to pay for products easily. However, BudBlockz is expanding its utilities to include support for a decentralized exchange known as BudSwap.

BudSwap will allow users to exchange all ERC-20 tokens initially and will include interoperability support in the future. The BudBlockz team will also launch a native cryptocurrency wallet that will connect seamlessly with the BudSwap DEX. $BLUNT users will be able to stake and earn passive rewards. Moreover, they will also be able to swap tokens easily and access liquidity mining through the BudSwap exchange.

The BudBlockz ecosystem will also include support for NFTs. 10,000 unique NFTs known as the Ganja Guruz collection will be launched on the Opensea platform. Users who purchase these NFTs will get ownership rights of cannabis farms and dispensaries. BudBlockz is one of the first cannabis marketplaces to introduce the fractional ownership model for its users. The $BLUNT cryptocurrency has many diverse uses and the presale phase is a great time to invest in this token. The $BLUNT presale has attracted many cryptocurrency enthusiasts and it could register a huge rise after its launch is completed.

The DeFi space continues to attract cryptocurrency investors and $BLUNT could rally since it has major plans to incorporate DeFi solutions through its native BudSwap DEX. The $BLUNT can be accumulated in huge volumes as it is currently available at particularly attractive prices. The project has also been audited by Solidity Finance and SolidProof.

BudBlockz could provide strong competition to other platforms such as Binance and Crypto.com as it has huge plans for the DeFi industry and provides an e-commerce platform for the cannabis industry.

Binance announces investment in DeFi space

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms in the world and provides support for trading tokens through a decentralized exchange network. The platform is powered by a native cryptocurrency known as the Binance Coin (BNB). Binance has announced a fresh round of investment in the DeFi space and will support projects that seek to bring DeFi closer to retail users.

Crypto.com seeks to expand in Europe

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange that provides attractive discounts and payments through card options. The network utilizes a cryptocurrency called Cronos (CRO). The CRO Token provides many discounts and cashback offers for its users. Crypto.com recently announced that it has plans to expand in Europe and has secured regulatory approval in France.

