Here are Two Cryptos Gaining Significant Traction Today; BudBlockz (BLUNT) & FileCoin (FIL)

The cryptocurrency sector experienced considerable volatility at the beginning of the year, but in recent weeks, things are getting better, with most coins showing an uptrend. The number of cryptocurrencies entering the market continues to grow each day. You might be spoilt for choice, but two cryptos, BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Filecoin (FIL), currently hold massive growth potential and have recently gained considerable market traction.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Positively Disrupting The Cannabis Sector

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a crypto token that has gained considerable traction among crypto enthusiasts. The BudBlockz platform employs blockchain tech to allow a safe and secure sale of cannabis products. BudBlockz is more popular than competitors because it is the first crypto to create a platform for the cannabis sector, winning the interest of cannabis and crypto enthusiasts alike.

It is vital to note that the cannabis sector is one of the fast-growing sectors in the world today, with more countries legalizing marijuana. Therefore, BLUNT has real-world use and will be instrumental to the cannabis community.

The crypto token will address the banking problems that have plagued the cannabis community for a long time. What is more exciting is that cannabis enterprises don’t have to hold a lot of fiat currency. Also, using asset-backed NFTs, businesses can fundraise, and investors will easily make cannabis investments across the globe.

There is a lot of enthusiasm around NFT, and BudBlockz’s secure NFT marketplace will enable people to trade NFTs for various cryptos. With the cryptocurrency winter is expected to end soon, NFTs are emerging as a potential game changer, and the platform is positioned at its center.

Filecoin (FIL) is The Solution To Cloud Data Storage

Filecoin (FIL) is another crypto that draws considerable interest from investors due to its affordability. The blockchain leverages InterPlanetary File System (IFPS) to allow users to sell storage and earn FIL.

Interestingly, the native Filecoin (FIL) is an incentive for the P2P network for data files storage and sharing. Filecoin is a data storage system that’s different from other cloud storage systems, like Amazon Web Services or Cloudflare since it is decentralized and doesn’t have to deal with centralization issues.

The blockchain is becoming popular because it is a cheap data storage alternative to platforms such as AWS. For instance, AWS charges around $75 annually for 1GB of storage, but with Filecoin, one can store data for almost free. The low rates provided by Filecoin result from the regular subsidizing of the block reward, which makes storage costs almost free for more prominent partners.

Another upside of Filecoin is that anybody can use block explorer to ensure there is no tampering with data. Also, the files remain secure by watching immutable data such as image storage information, timestamp, and edit history on the blockchain itself.

