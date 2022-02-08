Spark Token (FLR) Airdrop Will Be Given To All The Ripple (XRP) Holders

According to Thecryptobasic, All the Ripple Holders (XRP) will get a special spark token Airdrop in the month of March 2022. The Flare Network CEO recently published an update regarding the delay.
Hugo Philion, The CEO Of The Company Published Details About The Delay
The Co-founder and CEO of the company Hugo Philion recently talked about the ongoing project. He stated that the project is currently upgrading, and the networks needed to make the project happen are also getting updates to benefit the customers. Such an upgrade in the network is necessary before delivering the airdrop to the XRP holders along with the FLR tokens.
The Upgrade Is One Of The Most Important Phases Of The Project
The upgrade going on will end by early March 2022. It is an excellent initiative by Flare Network and will help in getting things done smoothly. According to the CEO, the initial two protocols required for the Songbird before the final Flare launch will give a lead in the future project. To help the investors understand the project, a complete roadmap and plan about the project will be shared in the coming week.
The Distribution Of FLR In The XRP Community’s Wallets Has Been A Huge Matter Of Discussion
The airdrop exercise has been one of the most delayed projects by the company. As per Insidebitcoins, It was initially announced in December 2020, and since then, it has been postponed many times. According to the company, traders that hold special XPR in accounts who have numerous exchanges on the snapshot date of December 12 can also participate in more than 100,000,000,000 Spark Token Airdrop.
When we talk about the launch, XPR shareholders will get a 15% airdrop on their tokens. Such claimable tokens could be gained on various transactions via the account. Further, all the traders will have to claim a minimum of 3% of their left FLR tokens monthly. Such claims will last long till 25 or 34 months after they get the airdrop. Philion also declared that the project is already communicating with big and efficient trading platforms.