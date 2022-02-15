Four States Including California and Indiana to Continue Giving Stimulus Checks

The Federal Government in the USA recently stopped giving Stimulus Checks. But there are four states that are willing to continue giving stimulus checks.
Four states have agreed to give checks
These states claim that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they won’t stop issuing the stimulus checks. It is good news for their residents as this will ultimately give the residents an extra boost to regain their financial stability. However, it is a fact that not every citizen of these states will be receiving the checks. You will only receive it if you meet certain requirements. These states have a huge population of more than 87 million residents.
The Excluded Workers Fund to work in New York
According to the report of Marca, the state of New York is ready to supply Stimulus Checks. They are basically targeting people and workers who are undocumented and couldn’t take the previously issued checks. They are calling it the Excluded Workers Fund, and the amount in the fund is expected to be more than 2 billion dollars.
In a recent interview, the governor of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul, said the pandemic is still not over, and there are many that are still suffering and need help. This fund will help thousands of New Yorkers who were an integral part of keeping our state alive and running in crucial times. Hence we are trying to increase the rate of the process to make sure we get money out the door as quickly as possible.
The government believes this fund could help most of the pandemic-affected people to come back to the basic living standard.
California and Indiana are also issuing the stimulus check.
Not only these two, but the state of Florida has also promised its citizens that they will provide Stimulus checks to their people as soon as possible. The Indiana State is planning on doing things very differently, and on the other hand, they issued a tax refund of 125 dollars. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said that it was the duty of the government to put the money back in the hands of the taxpayers.