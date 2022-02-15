Robot Shib Swap, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Surges Over 200%

The Dogecoin And Shiba Inu saw a boost in their prices, and these cryptocurrencies gained hugely in the past 24 hours. Some of other coins and tokens gained miraculously beating them in the race.
Special token seeing the boost
Some of the lesser-known tokens, such as the Robot Shib Swap, were boosted by more than 200%. Even Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were up in the crypto market. Dogecoin was up by 2.2% in the last 24 hours, and the Shiba Inu was up by 3.8%. The new token in the market is giving hard times to other investors.
Robot Shib Swap claims to be an exchange on BSC
The Robot Shib Swap said that it is a unique decentralized exchange that works on the BSC. BSC stands for the Binance Smart Chain. It is a medium by which different token holders can exchange coins. They can trade and even earn on this Binance Smart Chain. It is a trusted medium to make money quickly. Recently the coin retweeted about the success of the platform and claims to be one of the top-performing tokens on the BSC.
The market is Red. But #rbshib is still rising. #rbshib platform double profit when you hold and stake. Daily passive income. Great 👏👏👏
🌲 https://t.co/OsL4QkbcxO#BNB #BTC #bsc #altcoins #Ethereum #BabyDogeCoin #binance #dogecoin #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/U0jyKd4ACe
— ROBOT SHIB SWAP (@rbshib) February 14, 2022
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also gain
Both the big coins Doge Coin and Shiba Inu saw a good increase in their rates today. The increase has made investors believe in the meme coins and further has even attracted new customers. According to Benzinga, the sudden increase in prices has led to havoc in the market. The trading exchange platform has gained a considerable boost, and this has attracted numerous customers. With the growth in Shiba Inu, there is finally hope that the coin will bounce back.
Robot Shib Swap tweeted, “The market is red, yet the Robot Shib Swap is rising. The Robot Shib Swap doubles your profit when you hold and sake. Daily passive income. Great. The positive atmosphere in the crypto market is attracting costumes, and platforms such as Robot Shib Swap are helping in the process. The Robot Shib Swap is a hard-working community; hence one can trust the platform to help him make money in Crypto.”