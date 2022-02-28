$1400 Stimulus Checks Through Lottery For Johnson County

Joe Biden’s $3.5 million Rescue Plan is the reason behind this funding. To be eligible, low-to-moderate income Americans must have lived in Johnson County since March 2020 and provide proof that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed them.
It will choose approximately 2,500 people at random for the checks. According to CBS2, eligible people may not have received a federal stimulus payment or may have experienced home insecurity. The Johnson County Board approved the scheme of Supervisors by a vote of three to two.
It’s unclear when the application process will begin, but Johnson County Grants Coordinator Donna Brooks told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that more information could be available on March 7.
Economic boost
It is unclear when funds will be distributed to successful applicants. The White House has no plans to issue another round of federal stimulus checks, but financial assistance is still being provided. Americans aged 50 and up in West Hollywood can apply for a program that will provide them with $1,000 monthly payments.
Applications are being accepted beginning today and will be accepted until March 6. It is available to all residents, regardless of citizenship. Applicants must identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, or asexual to be eligible (LGBTQIA).
The WHPGI is sponsoring the program to ensure that the funds are used to provide stable housing and improve the quality of life for older people who identify as LGBTQIA. Participants will receive a debit card linked to a bank account that will receive monthly deposits to access payments.
Applicants do not need to have an existing bank account to receive the funds. In addition, over 10,000 Alabama residents will receive checks worth up to $1,500.
Look out for potential scams
There has been an increase in fraudulent practices committed through the mail since federal payments have been absent. The general public is being warned about potential scam emails in which fraudsters claim to be eligible for a stimulus check and unsuspecting email victims.
The scammers will then pretend to offer you a free payment in exchange for your personal information, such as your Social Security number, bank account information, or credit card information.