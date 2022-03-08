World champion Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko donates NFT collection to UNICEF and Red Cross

Ukrainian boxer of repute with a two-time heavyweight world title under his belt, Wladimir Klitschko said he is making available his entire collection of NFTs or non-fungible tokens to support Ukraine’s fight against the invading forces. According to Klitschko, proceeds from the NFT collection titled ‘Vandalz for Ukraine: WhIsBe x Wladimir Klitschko’, will be donated to UNICEF and Red Cross Ukraine. The collection was made in collaboration with the artist WhIsBe and is going to be minted in a tiered pricing structure for $100, $1,000, and $10,000.
Apart from this, Klitschko along with his brother Vitali has also taken up arms and has opted to fight the Russian army at the frontiers. Vitali also happens to be the mayor of the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev and is himself a former champion boxer as well. Both have chosen to fight along with the Ukrainian forces, something that is also acting as a morale booster for the native forces.
This is one among the scores of other NFT projects that are set to be released to support Ukraine’s war efforts. For instance, an NFT of the country’s national flag came to be valued at $6.75 million on March 2. With this, its $20 million worth of cryptocurrency that has come as donations in support of the country’s fight against Russia.
“It is a magnificent initiative, a support through art at the service of people who suffer,” Klitschko said in a statement. “Art can be beautiful on many levels when used to serve humanity.”