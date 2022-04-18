Update On Fourth Stimulus Check: New Checks Might Arrive

Even though the Americans encounter crippling prices on basic items such as daily food items and petrol due to high inflation and the Russian-Ukraine War, they appear to have come to deal with the reality that they might not even get any other stimulus check from the federal government. However, assistance is being offered in some states, and Pennsylvania is the latest to consider doing that.

Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has submitted a new proposal to the state’s General Assembly, calling for passage of the PA Opportunity Program, that would offer $2,000 stimulus payments, as citizens of the area suffer from escalating prices.

As per WPXI News, Wolf said that Pennsylvanians should never be forced to pick among spending for utilities, groceries, or petrol. He also added that they have the chance and the resources to ensure that kids do not struggle and that they succeed. He said that he is urging the General Assembly to work together across party lines on this issue for the sake of all Pennsylvanians because when they succeed, their state succeeds.

Individuals and families with earnings of $80,000 or less than that would be eligible for up to $2,000 in benefits under the program.

Small companies will also benefit from the initiative, which will earn grants spanning from $5,000-$50,000 in an effort to help them pay operational costs and technical assistance, as well as a $475 property relief tax rebate. Other money would go toward health care, environmental protection, entertainment, and preservation.

Inflation Creates Stress And Havoc On The Consumers

The assistance package comes as inflation keeps trying to create havoc on consumers, who have experienced price rises across the board, particularly in the grocery industry. Moreover, following the Russian-Ukraine conflict, gas prices skyrocketed. According to AAA, gas prices are still running at $4.07 per gallon nationwide, despite recent drops. According to AAA statistics, the average cost in Pennsylvania is $4.16 per gallon currently, which seems to be the 12th highest average price in the country.

California (an aggregate of $5.70 per gallon), Hawaii (an average of $5.23 per gallon), and Nevada (an average of $5.07 per gallon) are the states in the United States with the highest gas prices.

Stimulus Check: The Bottom Line

However, providing assistance (stimulus check) to Commonwealth individuals may have a detrimental long-term influence, as part of inflation is linked to past federal stimulus funding, which actually put money in Americans’ wallets, raising demand while the supply chain battled to catch up.