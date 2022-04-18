While the deadlines for the first two Economic Impact Payments have passed, the third stimulus checks, worth up to $1,400 per person, still seem to be accessible if you haven’t already gotten it.

According to CNBC.com, the majority of eligible beneficiaries of the payments permitted by the American Rescue Plan in March 2021 had already received stimulus payments via direct deposit or postal checks as of January 2022.

If you’ve not collected a payment, your only option is to file a 2021 tax return, which is due on April 18.

The 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit credit, the third stimulus check, was issued depending on your income an individual as well as the number of dependents stated on the 2020 or 2019 tax return. As a result, if you have qualified dependents in 2021, you may owe money. You may also be entitled to a stimulus credit if you did not file a return in 2019 or 2020.

Claim Your Stimulus Checks

If you believe you are owed a third government payout but did not get it, you must fill out the Recovery Rebate Tax Credit form and file it with your 2021 tax return. The worksheet explains how to determine the sum of money you are eligible to receive.

Several families received $1,400 every person from the third stimulus check, which included all dependents declared on their tax returns. A single individual with no dependents would typically earn $1,400, whereas a family of 4 would receive $5,600.

If you have never obtained the third stimulus payout, you can just use the Internal Revenue Service’s “Get My Payment” service, which is only accessible on IRS.gov and is accessible in English and Spanish. It updates once every day, generally during nighttime.

Furthermore, if you’re concerned about the progress of your third stimulus money, you can use “track your payment” to get a tax refund for the amount owing to you.

Child Tax Credit

President Joe Biden passed the Child Tax Credit into effect as a component of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which aims to assist the US recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Between July 2021 and December 2021, over 36 million qualified American families got financial assistance through the Child Tax Credit, which was paid out in monthly installments. Families might get up to $300 for each child under the age of six and up to $250 for children from six to seventeen.

There have been various petitions calling for much more stimulus payments like the ones given out in 2020, but Congress has stated that it has no plans to do so, and President Joe Biden’s proposal to extend the Child Tax Credit (stimulus checks) through 2022 failed to pass the Senate.