iPad Pro lineup set for overhaul: OLED display and enhanced Magic Keyboard in the pipeline

Reports suggest that Apple is gearing up for a significant overhaul of its iPad Pro lineup in the upcoming year, featuring prominent upgrades such as OLED displays and a revamped Magic Keyboard.

The impending makeover, which constitutes the most extensive redesign of the tablet series in nearly five years, aims to inject fresh vigor into consumer interest and bring clarity to the product range, claimed Bloomberg’s tech correspondent Mark Gurman on Sunday. Gurman highlights that, among Apple’s primary offerings, the iPad generates the lowest revenue.

For the first time, the lineup will embrace OLED screens, diverging from the Mini-LED display technology that has also been integrated into Apple’s MacBook Pro models. Gurman reveals that these new models will be available with 11- and 13-inch displays, slightly larger than the existing 12.9-inch variant.

Anticipations also point toward the utilization of Apple’s rumored M3 chip to power the next-generation lineup, as outlined by Gurman. Following years of reliance on Intel processors, Apple introduced its M series chips in 2020 to drive performance across its range of MacBooks, Macs, and iPads.

Furthermore, the tablets are poised to introduce an updated Magic Keyboard that aims to enhance the iPad’s functionality to closely resemble that of a laptop. This iteration will incorporate a larger trackpad, addressing a common critique of the tablet’s previous versions. The Magic Keyboard, which debuted in 2020, serves the dual purpose of a keyboard and an adaptable stand.

While Apple is anticipated to host a launch event in the forthcoming weeks, likely focusing on the unveiling of new iPhones and Watches, Gurman’s projections suggest that the new iPads might not be showcased until the spring or early summer of 2024.