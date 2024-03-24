Excadrill in Pokémon Go: Mastering PvP and Raids

Pokémon Go remains a vibrant and evolving game, with Excadrill standing out as a formidable contender in both PvP battles and raids. This Ground and Steel-type Pokémon, known for its impressive attacking capabilities, can be a game-changer for trainers equipped with knowledge of its best movesets and strategic applications.

Key Highlights:

Excadrill excels with the right moveset in both PvP battles and raids.

Its performance varies across different leagues, with notable success in the Master League.

Understanding Excadrill’s strengths and weaknesses can significantly impact battle outcomes.

Excadrill, a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon, shines in Pokémon Go’s diverse battle environments. Its effectiveness is highly dependent on its moveset, which can vary between PvP (Player vs. Player) battles and PvE (Player vs. Environment) raids. Here’s an in-depth look at the best moves for Excadrill in these scenarios.

Best Movesets for Excadrill

For maximizing Excadrill’s potential in both PvP and raids, trainers should focus on specific movesets that leverage its type advantages and high attack power.

PvP Battles:

In the context of PvP, Excadrill’s best moveset typically involves:

Mud Shot, providing high energy generation which is crucial for charging up Excadrill’s powerful Charged Attacks quickly. Charged Attacks: Drill Run and Rock Slide are recommended for their effectiveness and coverage against various types, with Drill Run being particularly potent due to its Ground typing and Rock Slide offering additional coverage against common threats in PvP leagues.

Raids:

For raid battles, the focus shifts slightly to maximize damage output against raid bosses:

Mud-Slap or Mud Shot, with the choice often depending on the specific raid boss and its weaknesses. Mud-Slap offers higher damage, while Mud Shot excels in energy generation. Charged Attacks: Earthquake and Drill Run are strong choices, with Earthquake providing a high-damage option against susceptible raid bosses and Drill Run for its lower energy cost, allowing for more frequent use.

Excadrill’s Performance in PvP Leagues

Great League: Excadrill’s performance is decent, with improvements noted after the addition of Mud Shot to its moveset. Its high attack stat and access to Drill Run make it competitive, though its bulk is less than some alternatives like Galarian Stunfisk.

Excadrill’s performance is decent, with improvements noted after the addition of Mud Shot to its moveset. Its high attack stat and access to Drill Run make it competitive, though its bulk is less than some alternatives like Galarian Stunfisk. Ultra League: Excadrill faces challenges due to its poor bulk, making it less viable than some other options. However, its lower cost for powering up can make it an attractive option for players on a budget.

Excadrill faces challenges due to its poor bulk, making it less viable than some other options. However, its lower cost for powering up can make it an attractive option for players on a budget. Master League: Excadrill shines brightly in the Master League, where it serves as a counter to prominent threats such as Dialga. Its fast charging and high-damage moves make it a potent finisher, though its low bulk requires careful play.

Strategic Considerations

While Excadrill boasts formidable offensive capabilities, trainers must also account for its weaknesses to Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. Its array of resistances, stemming from its Ground and Steel typing, provides tactical advantages against many common types found in both PvP and raid battles.

Excadrill’s role in Pokémon Go is multifaceted, excelling in specific contexts with the right strategy and moveset. Whether in the heat of PvP battles or facing down raid bosses, this powerful Pokémon can carve a path to victory with its impressive attacking prowess.