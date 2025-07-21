Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New Crossover Content with Edgerunners

CD Projekt Red has pulled back the curtain on its next update for Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s a treat for fans of the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The developer confirmed that new crossover content is on the way, building further on the world introduced in the show. Players can expect more weapons, outfits, and a dedicated questline that draws directly from the anime’s narrative and characters, breathing fresh life into the gritty streets of Night City. Best of all, it’ll arrive as part of a free update for anyone who owns the base game on PC or current-gen consoles.

This crossover expansion feels like a natural evolution, especially given how well the anime was received. Since premiering on Netflix in 2022, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, produced by Studio Trigger, has drawn a whole new audience into the dystopian vision crafted by Mike Pondsmith. It also sparked a massive spike in player interest, something CD Projekt Red has openly acknowledged in past updates.

Previously, the 1.6 patch introduced a few nods to the show: most notably, David’s bright yellow jacket and Rebecca’s over-the-top shotgun. Those were fun Easter eggs, but this time around, the update promises something a bit more immersive. There’s a multi-part side job planned that reportedly traces what happened to the Edgerunners crew after the events of the series. As part of this storyline, players will be able to uncover new cyberware, blueprints, and even wear Lucy’s netrunner suit, an outfit fans have been clamoring for since the show aired.

It’s clear CD Projekt Red hasn’t lost sight of the game’s potential, even years after its rocky 2020 launch. Since then, the studio has steadily reworked and expanded the game, with major milestones like Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion reshaping much of the gameplay and narrative structure. Those efforts didn’t go unnoticed, with many players and critics alike noting how much the game has matured.

This upcoming content drop also shows the team is listening. Fan requests for deeper Edgerunners tie-ins have been echoing across forums and social media for some time now. Whether it’s nostalgia for the show or just a love for the franchise, there’s clearly an appetite for more crossover content.

While we don’t have a release date just yet, it’s expected to land with the game’s next major patch. Until then, players can only speculate how deep this new quest will go or what surprises might be waiting in the shadows of Night City.

