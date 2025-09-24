Sony Introduces Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers for Desktop Gamers

Sony Interactive Entertainment launches the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Learn about its PlayStation Link technology, dual-device support, and features for PS5 and PC gaming.

Sony has stepped into the desktop audio market with something new for gamers. The company has introduced the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, marking its first move into desktop speakers designed specifically with gaming in mind. The goal here seems clear: to deliver a rich and reliable sound experience that fits seamlessly into the PlayStation ecosystem, while also catering to PC players who want that same level of quality.

Key Takeaways

First Desktop Speakers: Pulse Elevate is Sony’s debut set of wireless speakers for gaming setups.

PlayStation Link: The speakers use Sony’s new PlayStation Link wireless audio technology for low-latency, lossless sound, connecting via a supplied USB adapter.

Dual Connectivity: Users can connect to a PlayStation or PC via PlayStation Link and simultaneously connect to another device, like a smartphone, using Bluetooth.

PS5 Aesthetic: The design mirrors the black-and-white color scheme of the PlayStation 5 console and its accessories.

Global Availability: The speakers are available for purchase globally.

Designed for Gamers

At first glance, the Pulse Elevate speakers look right at home alongside a PlayStation 5. They carry the same black-and-white design language, which makes them blend easily with Sony’s current lineup of accessories. One small but practical touch is the inclusion of retractable hooks on the speakers. These can hold compatible Pulse headsets like the Pulse Elite, helping players keep their desks a little more organized, which, let’s be honest, is something many of us could use.

The real highlight, though, is PlayStation Link. This new wireless audio technology has been developed by Sony to keep latency extremely low while maintaining lossless sound quality. That’s especially important in gaming, where even the faintest audio cue—like a set of footsteps sneaking up behind you, can change the outcome of a match. To make setup straightforward, the Pulse Elevate comes with a dedicated PlayStation Link USB adapter that plugs directly into a PS5 or PC.

Another thoughtful feature is dual-device support. A gamer can stay connected to their PlayStation or PC through PlayStation Link while also pairing the speakers with a smartphone via Bluetooth. That means you can stay immersed in game audio and still take a call or stream music without having to switch devices. The ability to adjust volumes for each source independently adds another layer of convenience.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the arm of Sony that oversees the PlayStation brand, is clearly trying to build a cohesive ecosystem around this technology. The Pulse Elevate speakers are launching alongside the Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, all powered by PlayStation Link. Taken together, this lineup gives players different ways to stay within one unified audio experience, no matter what device they’re using.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Can I use the Pulse Elevate speakers with my PC?

A. Yes, the Pulse Elevate speakers are fully compatible with PC. They connect using the included PlayStation Link USB adapter.

Q2: What is PlayStation Link technology?

A. PlayStation Link is Sony’s own wireless technology created for gaming. It provides a low-latency (minimal delay) and lossless (no quality loss) audio connection, which is better for gaming than standard Bluetooth.

Q3: Do I need the USB adapter to use the speakers?

A. Yes, to connect to a PS5 or PC for gaming, you must use the supplied PlayStation Link USB adapter. The speakers also have Bluetooth for connecting to other devices like mobile phones.

Q4: Can I connect to my PS5 and my phone at the same time?

A. Yes, the speakers support dual-device connectivity. You can receive audio from your PS5 via the PlayStation Link adapter and from your phone via Bluetooth simultaneously.

Q5: How much do the Pulse Elevate speakers cost?

A. The official launch price for the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers is $149.99 in the US, €139.99 in Europe, and £119.99 in the UK. Prices in India may vary depending on retailers and import duties.