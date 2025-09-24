YouTube Adds Option to Hide End-of-Video Popups

YouTube is testing a new feature for Premium subscribers that allows them to turn off the promotional popups and video suggestions appearing at the end of videos.

YouTube is testing a feature that gives users the option to hid the promotional overlays that appear at the end of videos. It might sound like a small change, but for many people it addresses one of the platform’s long-standing frustrations. The setting, which is still in its experimental stage, is available only to YouTube Premium subscribers for now. The idea is simple: create a cleaner, less distracting viewing experience by removing the clickable boxes, known as end screens, that creators often use to push more videos or encourage subscriptions.

Key Takeaways

A new experimental feature allows users to hide end-of-video popups and suggestions.

The option is currently exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers.

It is being tested on the web, Android, and iOS versions of YouTube.

Premium members can activate it through the youtube.com/new settings page.

For years, viewers have been vocal about their dislike of end screens. These overlays, usually appearing in the last 5 to 20 seconds, often cover up important visuals or even the final credits. While creators see them as a useful tool for keeping audiences engaged, viewers tend to see them as intrusive. Complaints on social media and forums regularly point out how such popups can ruin the intended ending of a video.

The new setting, called “Hide end of video overlays,” offers a straightforward fix. Premium members can head over to YouTube’s experimental features page to try it out. Once enabled, the end-screen suggestions simply stop showing up, letting videos play through to the very last frame. YouTube says the test will run until June 1, 2025, at which point the company will decide whether to keep it as a permanent feature for Premium subscribers.

This experiment also fits into YouTube’s broader push to make Premium more appealing. Alongside ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and background playback on mobile, these smaller quality-of-life updates could help convince more users that the subscription is worth paying for. In this case, it’s less about adding something new and more about taking away an annoyance that has bothered viewers for years.

Of course, since it’s only a test, there’s no guarantee that the feature will roll out to everyone. But even its presence as an experiment shows YouTube is at least acknowledging user feedback and trying to refine the overall experience on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are YouTube end screens?

A. End screens are clickable promotional elements that video creators can add to the end of their videos. They typically include suggestions for other videos, links to subscribe to the channel, or links to related websites.

Q. Is the feature to hide end screens available for all users?

A. No, this is currently an experimental feature available only to YouTube Premium subscribers.

Q. How can I turn on the option to hide end-of-video popups?

A. If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, you can visit the youtube.com/new page, find the “Hide end of video overlays” experiment, and enable it.

Q. Will this feature remove all elements at the end of a video?

A. This feature is designed to remove the clickable overlay boxes (end screens) that appear on top of the video. The video itself will play to the end.

Q. Is this a permanent feature?

A. The ability to hide end screens is currently an experiment scheduled to run until June 1, 2025. YouTube will decide after this period whether to make it a permanent feature.