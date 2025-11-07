Apple releases iOS 26.1 with new toggles and key security fixes

Apple's iOS 26.1 update is now available for iPhone 11 and newer models, adding new display toggles for Liquid Glass, lock screen controls, and important security patches.

Apple has started rolling out iOS 26.1 this week, marking the first major update since iOS 26 debuted back in September. The update is available for iPhone 11 and newer devices, bringing along important security fixes and a handful of useful features that seem to directly respond to user feedback, particularly about the new “Liquid Glass” interface design.

Key Takeaways

• A new toggle lets users make the Liquid Glass interface less transparent for easier readability.

• Users can now disable the “swipe-to-open” camera gesture from the lock screen.

• Alarms and timers now require a “slide to stop” action, reducing accidental dismissals.

• Several security issues have been fixed, including one affecting Stolen Device Protection.

• Apple Intelligence and Live Translation now support more languages.

New Features and Fixes

This update feels more about refinement than reinvention. The standout change is the new Liquid Glass toggle. When iOS 26 first arrived, its translucent, glass-like look drew mixed reactions. Many users liked the modern feel, but others found it harder to read text and buttons against bright or dynamic backgrounds. With iOS 26.1, Apple added a “Tinted” option under Settings, letting users make certain interface elements, like the Control Center and notifications, less transparent. It’s a small tweak, but one that noticeably improves contrast and overall usability.

Another long-requested addition is the option to turn off the Lock Screen Camera gesture. In earlier versions, swiping left on the lock screen instantly opened the Camera app, which was convenient in theory but often led to accidental activations in pockets or bags. Now, users can disable this feature entirely from the Settings menu.

Alarms and timers have also been adjusted in a subtle but practical way. Instead of a simple “Stop” button, they now require a “slide to stop” action. It might sound minor, yet it’s clearly designed to help prevent sleepy users from turning off their alarms without realizing it.

For those who use Apple’s AI features, language support is expanding. Apple Intelligence can now understand several new languages, including Danish, Dutch, and Swedish. Live Translation, particularly when used with AirPods, also got an upgrade, adding support for Japanese, Korean, Italian, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Security Improvements

As always, Apple paired these usability updates with critical security enhancements. According to the official release notes, iOS 26.1 addresses multiple vulnerabilities, including one that could have allowed someone to disable Stolen Device Protection without authorization. Another fix targets a WebKit issue that potentially allowed for keystroke monitoring.

Interestingly, Apple also added a new option for automatic background security updates. This lets users receive vital security patches without waiting for a full iOS version update, which could make devices safer with less effort.

The update is already rolling out to all eligible devices. iPhone users can install it by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. It’s a fairly modest release on the surface, but the combination of added control, accessibility tweaks, and behind-the-scenes security work makes it a meaningful step forward for iOS 26 users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Which iPhones can get the iOS 26.1 update?

A: iOS 26.1 is available for the iPhone 11 and all newer models, as well as the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later.

Q: What is “Liquid Glass” and what did the update change?

A: Liquid Glass is the name for the new translucent (see-through) design that Apple introduced in iOS 26. The iOS 26.1 update adds a “Tinted” option that makes this design more opaque (less see-through) to make it easier to read.

Q: How do I turn off the camera on my lock screen?

A: After updating to iOS 26.1, go to Settings > Camera. You will find a new toggle labeled “Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera” that you can turn off.

Q: Did iOS 26.1 fix the battery drain issues?

A: Some users reported temporary battery drain after installing the update, which is common as the phone finishes indexing files. If battery drain continues, it may be related to a specific app.

Q: How do I get the new update?

A: You can download and install the update by opening the Settings app on your iPhone, then tapping “General,” and then “Software Update.”