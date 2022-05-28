Beware of dangerous PDF malware on email! It can break your Windows PC; just DON’T do this – HT Tech

Ads

Online hackers are using different tactics to invade your devices and steal all your personal details and even money. Recently, the research team at HP found a new malware that has been circulated via email along with attachments. Basically, it is in the form of PDF malware! Yes, a PDF which is carrying malware potent enough to damage a Windows PC or laptop. The report mentions that these malware-enabled PDF files are being included with a message that exhibits payment details and invoices, which often allure users to open the email. The message construction is such that hackers try to make users believe that there is some kind of payment-related information inside the attached PDF.

And once the PDF is opened, it will ask users to open another Word document – which is the gateway for malware to enter your Windows laptop or PC. The file is loaded with the malicious Snake Keylogger malware. And once it is in your laptop device, it will let hackers spy on almost everything that you do from typing, and stealing your passwords to personal data, which can further lead to identity fraud.

While sharing the finding of the Snake Keylogger malware, the Threat Research team of HP mentioned, “For the past decade, attackers have preferred to package malware in Microsoft Office file formats, particularly Word and Excel. In fact, in Q1 2022 nearly half (45 percent) of malware stopped by HP Wolf Security used Office formats.” The report explained that the simple reason behind using PDF or word files for spreading malware is that users are familiar with these file types. It further explained that hackers are employing several tricks to escape the detection, such as embedding malicious files, loading remotely-hosted exploits, and shellcode encryption.

