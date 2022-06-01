Murena One Android smartphone aims to rid you of Google

Ads

The Murena One smartphone might seem to be just another among the plethora of similar offerings getting launched almost every other day. However, the Murena One is still unique in that it aims to let you use a smartphone without Google dominating proceedings. This, as its makers claim will let it have the best of privacy with none of Google’s services keeping track of the developments. This way, users should have complete control over their online profiles.

Murena said they have achieved this with its /e/OS which is entirely devoid of Google’s services and apps while still offering the best of Android. What that means is Murena is offering its own maps, browser, messaging apps, and so on to replace those that Google offers on all Android smartphones. It comes with a smart digital assistant as well. Plus, there is a supporting cloud service too, as is an integrated app store.

The smartphone otherwise is mid-range stuff, what with the Mediatek Helio P60 SoC that it comes with and is paired to 4 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of storage. A 6.53-inch IPS LCD display lit up by 1080 x 2242 pixels makes up the top. The storage is further expandable via micro SD cards. For optics, there is the quad-camera setup at the rear. It comprises of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor, and another 5 MP sensor. It is not known at the moment what the last rear camera sensor is though the front gets a 25 MP camera for selfies and video chats. Powering the device is a decent 4500 mAh battery.

In the end, what needs to be said is that even though one of the primary goals of the Murena One smartphone is to de-Google your life, there is no stopping side loading the Android apps you need from an alternate apps store if that is an absolute necessity. That again will let the apps have access to your Google profile though as stated, this is recommended in the absence of any other alternative.

The Murena One is priced at €349 though unfortunately, it is already back-ordered.